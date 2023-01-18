Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

