Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,531.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,455.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,309.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,571.96. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

