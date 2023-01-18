Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

