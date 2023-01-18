Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

