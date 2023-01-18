Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

