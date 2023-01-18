Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

