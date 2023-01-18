53,523 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $310.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.29.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.