Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 12,926 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,424,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,002,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 503,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 254,363 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
NCZ opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Increases Dividend
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
