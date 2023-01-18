Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $17.21 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 284,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after buying an additional 398,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,990,000 after buying an additional 245,305 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

