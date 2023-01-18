Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,573 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average is $163.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.