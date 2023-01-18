Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $388.35 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $621.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

