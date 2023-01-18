Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

