Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

