Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,585,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

