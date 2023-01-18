Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

