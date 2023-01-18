Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $293.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $529.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

