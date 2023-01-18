Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

