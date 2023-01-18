Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 18,050 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Home Depot worth $284,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The stock has a market cap of $335.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

