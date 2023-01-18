827 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of COWZ stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.