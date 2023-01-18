Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,539 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

