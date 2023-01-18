Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chevron were worth $130,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after buying an additional 592,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $122.84 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

