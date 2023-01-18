Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 634 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

NYSE STE opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,816.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

