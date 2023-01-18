Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bunge by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Bunge by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Up 0.8 %

Bunge stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

