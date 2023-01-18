NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

