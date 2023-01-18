McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

