NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

