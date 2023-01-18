Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

