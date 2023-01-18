Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $106.94 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Sempra worth $106,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Shares of SRE opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 1 year low of $129.69 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

