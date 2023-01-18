Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 776 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $169.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

