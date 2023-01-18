Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,203 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

