Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,628 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Southern by 25.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.5% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 581,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

SO stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

