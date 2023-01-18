Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.