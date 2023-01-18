Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.33 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $316.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.34. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

