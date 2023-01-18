Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

