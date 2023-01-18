Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45.

