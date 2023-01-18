Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,615 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

LUV opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.