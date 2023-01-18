Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,947 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 11,452.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

