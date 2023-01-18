Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 194 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.