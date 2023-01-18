Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

