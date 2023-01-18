Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.0% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,547.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $102.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,780.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.