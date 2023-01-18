Tobam Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,613,443. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

