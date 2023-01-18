Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $466,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.73. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

