Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,602 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of FMC worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.