Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.