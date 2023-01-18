Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,324 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

