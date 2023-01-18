KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in KLA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.94.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $415.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $438.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

