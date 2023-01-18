ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in ASML by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in ASML by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ASML by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $658.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $588.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.44. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $741.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

