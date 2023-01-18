Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

PNC stock opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $224.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

