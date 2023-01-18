PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

NYSE PKI opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

