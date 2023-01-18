Lee Financial Co Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 114,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.67.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.